abrdn plc Sells 5,456 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after buying an additional 152,512 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Western Digital by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 187,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 133,447 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,437 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Western Digital by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 214,231 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after buying an additional 32,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 27,195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $78.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

