abrdn plc Sells 8,876 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

