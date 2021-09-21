AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Get AC Immune alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

Shares of ACIU opened at $6.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $488.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.79. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $12.61.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 10,327.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.