Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after buying an additional 98,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after buying an additional 230,261 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upped their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.72. 16,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,227. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

