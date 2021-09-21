accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $717.21

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 717.21 ($9.37) and traded as high as GBX 920 ($12.02). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 900 ($11.76), with a volume of 89,945 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of £372.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 717.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 662.10.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

