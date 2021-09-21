Acciona’s (ACXIF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Acciona in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Acciona in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

ACXIF opened at $167.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.86. Acciona has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

