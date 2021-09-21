ACENT Achieves Market Cap of $7.33 Million (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a total market cap of $7.33 million and $1.45 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00126847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00044084 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACE is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,934,423 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.