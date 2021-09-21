Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.48

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.55. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 3,705 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of abuse deterrent, orally administered pharmaceutical products. Its technology platforms include AVERSION, IMPEDE, and LIMITX. The company was founded on April 10, 1935 and is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.