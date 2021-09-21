adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €340.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €340.00 ($400.00) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €371.00 ($436.47) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €321.18 ($377.85).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €280.30 ($329.76) on Tuesday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a 50 day moving average of €307.17 and a 200-day moving average of €293.73.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.