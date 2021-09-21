Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.09.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,530 shares of company stock worth $2,705,892 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $641.25. 34,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,159. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $637.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.