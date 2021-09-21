Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 17,636 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 228,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 36.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MIN opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.