Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,326 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 68,582 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 41,015 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

