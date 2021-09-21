Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Provention Bio by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Provention Bio by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Provention Bio by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,245 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The company has a market cap of $406.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.01.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRVB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

