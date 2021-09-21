Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $548,000 Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $84,570,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after buying an additional 986,117 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,594,000 after buying an additional 546,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $10,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

