Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 11,415 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,415 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.7% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $5,154,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

