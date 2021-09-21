Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,277 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.82% of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

RSXJ stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

