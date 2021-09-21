Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Update

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 807,080 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aegon by 505,672.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,104. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.36. Aegon has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

