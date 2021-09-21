AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 1,054 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Bilibili by 57.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 93.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Bilibili by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 457,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.92.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

