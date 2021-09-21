AGF Investments Inc. Buys 692 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 55.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 52,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

SEDG opened at $268.72 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 106.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $9,291,356 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

