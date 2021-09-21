AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,547 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after buying an additional 3,340,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,719,000 after buying an additional 104,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after buying an additional 812,753 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,120,000 after buying an additional 588,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,933,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,940,000 after buying an additional 66,527 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

