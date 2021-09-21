AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 108.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in RingCentral by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,714,000 after acquiring an additional 44,848 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in RingCentral by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RNG opened at $228.54 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.66 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -154.42 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

