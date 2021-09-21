AGF Investments Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEN. Truist began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.22.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $277.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.77, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,518. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.