AGF Investments Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,164 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the second quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 401.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Proofpoint stock opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $175.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.12 and a 200 day moving average of $162.56.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $308.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.53 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

