AI Doctor (AIDOC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Million

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $42,863.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AIDOC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

