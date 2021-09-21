AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 187.35 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 189.90 ($2.48). 19,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 211,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.45 ($2.50).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 194.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 199.76. The stock has a market cap of £5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.98.

AIB Group Company Profile (LON:AIBG)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

