Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.38.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

