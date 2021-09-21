Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $263,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.65. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.