Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $51.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

