Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.55 and last traded at $46.55. 26,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,222,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alcoa by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $706,000.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.