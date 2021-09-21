Alerus Financial NA Acquires 9,661 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA owned 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $68,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $116.13. The stock had a trading volume of 65,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,341. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.06.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

