Alerus Financial NA Has $11.55 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

V remained flat at $$220.05 on Tuesday. 98,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,240,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

