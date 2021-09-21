Alerus Financial NA Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.60 on Tuesday, hitting $416.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $392.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $416.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,938 shares of company stock worth $41,349,429. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

