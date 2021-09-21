AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) & Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Head-To-Head Survey

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) and Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Hywin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein $3.71 billion 1.30 $279.38 million $2.91 16.59 Hywin $277.11 million 0.63 $31.37 million N/A N/A

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Hywin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AllianceBernstein and Hywin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein 0 4 1 0 2.20 Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A

AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.86%. Given AllianceBernstein’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than Hywin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Hywin shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Hywin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein 8.21% 20.93% 20.89% Hywin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats Hywin on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments. The company also offers publicly raised fund products, such as money market fund comprising fixed income mutual fund products that are invested in low risk, highly liquid, and short-term financial instruments, including government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond fund; equity securities fund, which are invested in publicly traded stocks; and hybrid fund, which are invested in mixed products in the combination of publicly traded stocks, bonds, or money market fund. In addition, it provides insurance products, such as life insurance products comprising individual whole life, individual term life, universal life, and individual health insurance; and annuity insurance products and critical illness insurance products, including personal accident insurance products. Further, the company provides overseas property investment consulting; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services, as well as engages in microfinance and finance leasing businesses. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.