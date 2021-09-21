Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives C$50.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

AP.UN traded up C$0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.98. The company had a trading volume of 27,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$31.50 and a 12 month high of C$46.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.51. The company has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.68.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.