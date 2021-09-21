AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Agustin Melian Sells 18,212 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Agustin Melian sold 18,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $435,084.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agustin Melian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Agustin Melian sold 800 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $19,224.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Agustin Melian sold 18,586 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $371,534.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. AlloVir, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.35.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AlloVir by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 558,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 166,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,786,000 after purchasing an additional 147,236 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 245,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 21.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 234,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

