AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Beek Jeroen B. Van Sells 15,205 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $270,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALVR. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AlloVir by 54.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AlloVir by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,099,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after acquiring an additional 78,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AlloVir by 45.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AlloVir by 10.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,006,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 95,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.