Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 100,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 23,932 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 291,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $398,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

