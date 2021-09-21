Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,780.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,781.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2,490.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,489 shares of company stock worth $334,390,376 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

