Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,846.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,777.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,552. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,746.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,450.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

