Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 14,571 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 14,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $1,088,307.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,307.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $570,476.88.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,659 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $402,468.08.

On Monday, July 19th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $307,992.90.

On Thursday, July 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 12,177 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $803,925.54.

ALTR opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.37 and a 12 month high of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

