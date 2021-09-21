Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and Galera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Galera Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alterity Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.96%. Galera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.48%. Given Alterity Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alterity Therapeutics is more favorable than Galera Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Galera Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics $3.37 million 8.52 -$11.44 million N/A N/A Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$74.22 million ($2.98) -2.36

Alterity Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Galera Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Galera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Galera Therapeutics N/A -492.85% -85.06%

Risk and Volatility

Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics beats Galera Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. It focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease. It is also involved in developing GC4711, a superoxide dismutase mimetic product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with SBRT in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

