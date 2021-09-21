Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Update

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 18.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Shares of ALT opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $578.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altimmune by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 741,137 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altimmune by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 874,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 258,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $15,412,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

