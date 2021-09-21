Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD)’s stock price was down 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 83,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 191,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

Altitude International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTD)

Altitude International Holdings, Inc provides custom built simulated altitude chambers and position specific protocols in the United States. The company's products include extreme environmental chambers that provide the exact range of extreme temperatures, humidity, and oxygen levels; and altitude training controls.

