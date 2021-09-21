Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Short Interest Up 24.1% in August

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,900 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 40.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Aluminum Co. of China stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.18 and a beta of 1.98. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.90.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

