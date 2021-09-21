ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons Sells 16,700 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $1,242,146.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,023,376.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $911,319.00.

Shares of ALXO stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.00. 110,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,352. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.66. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 4.87.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

