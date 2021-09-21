Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com stock traded down $10.58 on Tuesday, hitting $3,345.15. 62,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,438.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,345.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

