Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 4,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,950,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded up $18.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,374.30. The company had a trading volume of 83,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,438.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,345.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

