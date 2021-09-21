Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,928,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23,236 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,514,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

Shares of AMZN traded up $9.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,364.84. 72,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,463. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,438.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,345.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

