American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.17% of Cumulus Media worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 20.4% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 451,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 76,404 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 43.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 4.1% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $202.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.20. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Cumulus Media Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

