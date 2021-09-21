American Century Companies Inc. Buys 647 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.45.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,078 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $137.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.64. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

